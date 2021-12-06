Short Interest in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Grows By 21.7%

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $18.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.70. The New Germany Fund has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $21.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GF. UBS Group AG increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in The New Germany Fund by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

