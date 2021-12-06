Short Interest in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Drops By 21.7%

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 791,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in THS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 36.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,463,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 152.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,633,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,725,000 after purchasing an additional 985,225 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 47,939.1% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 970,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after purchasing an additional 968,370 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter valued at $18,728,000.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $37.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.50. TreeHouse Foods has a fifty-two week low of $33.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

