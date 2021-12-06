Short Interest in Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) Expands By 17.8%

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 31st total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Yalla Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Yalla Group alerts:

YALA opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.24. Yalla Group has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $41.35.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.31 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the second quarter worth $39,980,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 177.0% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 536,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 342,980 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 81.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 167,968 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yalla Group by 973.7% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 152,816 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter worth $915,000. Institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Yalla Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yalla Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.