SHPING (SHPING) Price Tops $0.0019 on Major Exchanges

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. SHPING has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $65,783.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SHPING has traded down 10% against the dollar. One SHPING coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00037114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007041 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,694,182,861 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

