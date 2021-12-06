Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) Short Interest Up 20.8% in November

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SUIC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SUIC opened at $0.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.90. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $20.00.
Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company Profile
