Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Short Interest Up 18.5% in November

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the October 31st total of 129,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $54.47 million and a PE ratio of -7.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.36. Skylight Health Group has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLHG. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $332,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Skylight Health Group in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skylight Health Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLHG has been the subject of several research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

