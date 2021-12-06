Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Skyline Champion news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyline Champion by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyline Champion in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKY traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.99. 571,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.32. Skyline Champion has a 52 week low of $29.24 and a 52 week high of $82.90.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $524.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.60 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 8.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyline Champion will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

