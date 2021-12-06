SkyOak Wealth LLC Acquires 6 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 51,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $126,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 12.6% in the second quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.7% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,206.38.

GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,856.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,700.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

