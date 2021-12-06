SkyOak Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

NYSE:FND opened at $127.72 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.20 and a 12-month high of $145.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.28.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FND. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 47,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $6,155,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,865,451. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.