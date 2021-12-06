SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $1.94 Million Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 33.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 63.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,006,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,104,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.5% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 110,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 317.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $378.81 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.00 and a twelve month high of $417.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.42.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

