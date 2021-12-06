SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IJR opened at $110.39 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.68. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

