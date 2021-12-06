Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,990 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $237,574,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,276,302,000 after purchasing an additional 400,247 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,296,684 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,667,000 after purchasing an additional 377,830 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,487,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $391,280,000 after purchasing an additional 358,845 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.07.

APTV opened at $162.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.12. The stock has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $119.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

