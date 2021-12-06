Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 252.6% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $84.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.26. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $72.98 and a 1 year high of $89.68.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

