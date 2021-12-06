Slow Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $56,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $1,611,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,440,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.53, for a total transaction of $63,753.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,179 shares of company stock valued at $30,041,297. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $641.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $605.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.01. The company has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $710.28.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

