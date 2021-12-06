Slow Capital Inc. Has $11.69 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.1% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,853.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average of $2,700.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,694.00 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

