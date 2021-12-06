Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.54 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $2,291,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,675,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 107,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 163,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,828,000 after buying an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTNT. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.09.

FTNT opened at $293.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21, a PEG ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $323.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.02. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.16 and a twelve month high of $355.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,862 shares of company stock valued at $6,183,594 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.