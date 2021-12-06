Slow Capital Inc. Sells 345 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 450.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,859.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,866.24 and its 200 day moving average is $2,736.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,203.55.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,929 shares of company stock worth $501,754,830. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

