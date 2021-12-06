SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.55

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.55 and last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 17143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.30.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

