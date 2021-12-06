Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Snap were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in Snap by 9.5% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,673,000 after buying an additional 4,784,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Snap by 139.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after buying an additional 3,515,300 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snap by 6.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 41,204,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,688,000 after buying an additional 2,354,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Snap during the second quarter worth approximately $109,024,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.41.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,844,407 shares of company stock valued at $113,757,432 over the last three months.

Snap stock opened at $46.79 on Monday. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.40 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.