Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

NYSE SNA opened at $211.12 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $165.56 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.64.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

