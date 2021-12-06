Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 3,477 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.09% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 24.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 90.0% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 234.4% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.72. 902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,723. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%.

In other news, Director David J. Vitale bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. DNP Select Income Fund was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

