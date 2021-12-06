Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,889,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,131,966,000 after buying an additional 503,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,023,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,267,000 after purchasing an additional 622,544 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,698,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,203,239,000 after purchasing an additional 718,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,517,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,176,359,000 after purchasing an additional 711,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after purchasing an additional 862,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $948,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.90 on Monday, hitting $191.48. 47,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,208,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.56 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.08.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

