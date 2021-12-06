Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.01 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $27,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $54,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $1,034,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,170 shares of company stock valued at $3,578,996. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO traded up $1.42 on Monday, reaching $54.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,472,979. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $237.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. The firm had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research firms have commented on KO. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.