Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $255.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $205.38 and a one year high of $265.43.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

