Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,573,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,976,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after buying an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,720,000. Finally, Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,518,000.

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.56 on Monday, reaching $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,474. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.68. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $53.04.

