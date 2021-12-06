Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,885. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.44 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.87.

