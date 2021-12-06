Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,221 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 10,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.89. The company had a trading volume of 189,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,288. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.23. The stock has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

