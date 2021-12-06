Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,161 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

NYSE ABBV traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $120.50. The company had a trading volume of 175,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,780,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.93. The stock has a market cap of $212.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

