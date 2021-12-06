SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Hudson Capital Management LLC

Hudson Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 265.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,242,000 after buying an additional 909,304 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 120.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,795,000 after acquiring an additional 425,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.63 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.80.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

