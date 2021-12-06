SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,284 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,489,000 after acquiring an additional 384,943 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,350 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,719,000 after purchasing an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,740,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW opened at $35.71 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

