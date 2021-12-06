SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stake Boosted by Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 998.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 974,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885,735 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 11.7% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $35,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,989,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,489,000 after buying an additional 384,943 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,719,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,267,000 after buying an additional 3,581,350 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,560,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,719,000 after buying an additional 427,851 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,068,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,740,000 after buying an additional 78,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,758,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,886,000 after buying an additional 369,114 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 7,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,487. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.19.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

