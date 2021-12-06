SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Acquired by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,660 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTI. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 192,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.39. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

