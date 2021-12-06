SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Boosted by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 5.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 165.7% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 125,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 78,561 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 345,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 138,705 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SDY opened at $122.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.99 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.