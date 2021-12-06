SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Stake Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE stock opened at $69.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $75.76.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.