Spectral Medical (EDTXF) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS: EDTXF) is one of 194 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Spectral Medical to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Spectral Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectral Medical -405.43% -920.56% -107.91% Spectral Medical Competitors -561.67% -79.12% -17.35%

Spectral Medical has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Spectral Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spectral Medical $1.57 million -$6.79 million -4.96 Spectral Medical Competitors $1.15 billion $83.11 million 0.20

Spectral Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Spectral Medical. Spectral Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Spectral Medical and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Spectral Medical Competitors 1005 4152 7554 203 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 35.95%. Given Spectral Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spectral Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Spectral Medical peers beat Spectral Medical on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for septic shock. Its products include Endotoxin Activity Assay (EAA), Toraymyxin and proprietary reagents. The EAA is use for the diagnostic of endotoxin activity in human whole blood. The Toraymyxin is a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. The company was founded on July 29, 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

