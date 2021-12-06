Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.65

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.65 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.4783 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.11%.

About Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

