Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £127.90 ($169.61).

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a £100 ($132.61) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £114.20 ($151.44) to £151 ($200.24) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a £150.50 ($199.58) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of SPX traded down GBX 30 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching £156.55 ($207.60). The stock had a trading volume of 49,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,074. The firm has a market cap of £11.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of £105.20 ($139.50) and a 12 month high of £172.25 ($228.42). The business has a fifty day moving average of £157.40 and a 200 day moving average of £217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

