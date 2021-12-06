Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.11

Shares of Spire Global Inc (NYSE:SPIR) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as 4.11 and last traded at 4.20, with a volume of 14343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 4.39.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPIR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Spire Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.05 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 6.15.

NavSight Holdings, Inc is a newly organized blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue a business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business that provides expertise and technology to U.S.

