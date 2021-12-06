Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.
Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
