Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Increased to Buy at Lake Street Capital

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Lake Street Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 46.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SPWH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWH opened at $13.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63. The company has a market cap of $597.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,095,000 after buying an additional 673,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 816.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 102,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 754,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 169,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 82,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

