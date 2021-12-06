Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 31,992 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 702,141 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.61.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $215,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

