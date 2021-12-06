Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

