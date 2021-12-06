State Street Corp Acquires 125,120 Shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.36% of Hudson Technologies worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HDSN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $114,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth $397,000. 43.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Shares of HDSN stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.18. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $60.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Technologies news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.