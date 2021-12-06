State Street Corp Acquires New Shares in ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS)

State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSLS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 109,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.29% of ReShape Lifesciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in ReShape Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $256,000. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ReShape Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of RSLS opened at $1.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $30.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of -1.16. ReShape Lifesciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $32.31.

ReShape Lifesciences (OTCMKTS:RSLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical device company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RSLS shares. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 target price (down from $13.75) on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ReShape Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other ReShape Lifesciences news, CEO Barton P. Bandy sold 294,494 shares of ReShape Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $851,087.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,689. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Stankovich sold 48,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $139,777.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 315,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,225.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 576,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,681,721.

About ReShape Lifesciences

ReShape Lifesciences, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on technology to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. It operates through the following segments: Lap-Band, ReShape Vest and ReShapeCare and Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation Device. The company is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for ReShape Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReShape Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.