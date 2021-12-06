State Street Corp Buys 524,574 Shares of Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 388.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 659,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,574 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.31% of Matinas BioPharma worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTNB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 138.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 387,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 224,998 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the second quarter worth about $1,306,000. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MTNB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matinas BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Matinas BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.88.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $201.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 2.21. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.22.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matinas BioPharma Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

