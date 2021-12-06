State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.31% of Koss at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 5,557.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 546,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 536,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Koss by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Koss by 248.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 117,089 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David Donnan Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KOSS opened at $12.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $18.87. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 million, a PE ratio of 412.67 and a beta of -2.41. Koss Co. has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $127.45.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 million for the quarter. Koss had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.43%.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

