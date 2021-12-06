State Street Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Perion Network worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $246,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter worth $14,380,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 36.1% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 396,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perion Network by 23.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 31,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $22.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $799.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.63 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $121.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.14.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

