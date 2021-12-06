State Street Corp Has $605,000 Holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,394 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 327,215 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $198,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,807 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $636,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 393,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 251,978 shares in the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $172.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $8.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.53.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.