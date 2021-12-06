State Street Corp Sells 641,447 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN)

State Street Corp lessened its position in Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ:RESN) by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,447 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.29% of Resonant worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Resonant in the second quarter worth approximately $5,339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 1,153.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 546,671 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 55.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 157,297 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resonant during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resonant by 355.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 111,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Resonant alerts:

In related news, CEO George B. Holmes sold 39,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $75,728.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dylan Kelly sold 26,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $49,759.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,134 shares of company stock valued at $173,196. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RESN stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Resonant Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $8.33. The stock has a market cap of $114.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.76.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Resonant had a negative net margin of 1,508.74% and a negative return on equity of 157.03%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Resonant Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Resonant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.06.

Resonant Company Profile

Resonant, Inc engages in the creation of filter designs for radio frequency front-ends for the mobile device industry. It focuses on developing its software platform, Infinite Synthesized Networks. The company was founded by Neal Fenzi and Robert B. Hammond in January 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.