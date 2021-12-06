Status (SNT) Trading 28.2% Lower This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 6th. One Status coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000162 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $273.60 million and approximately $34.94 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00037828 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Status is status.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

