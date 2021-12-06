Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Position Decreased by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 110,910 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,605,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,286,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,151,000 after acquiring an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.92. 3,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,168,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

